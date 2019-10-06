ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrist quinoa
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito
Thursday: Cereal or yogurt
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini French toast
Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Honey sriracha chicken thighs with wild veggie rice
Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak with Italian pasta salad
Thursday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich with tater tots
Friday: Lasagna with garlic bread and garlic veggies
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Gold Fish grilled cheese with tomato soup
Tuesday: Beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges
Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuit
