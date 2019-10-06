ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrist quinoa

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Cereal or yogurt

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito

Thursday: Cereal or yogurt

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini French toast

Wednesday: Yogurt and Nutri-Grain

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Honey sriracha chicken thighs with wild veggie rice

Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak with Italian pasta salad

Thursday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich with tater tots

Friday: Lasagna with garlic bread and garlic veggies

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday:  Gold Fish grilled cheese with tomato soup

Tuesday: Beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges

Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuit

