ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Craisin oatmeal

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick

Wednesday: Yogurt cup

Thursday: Pancake with sausage patty

Friday: Donut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cinnamon bagel

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with cinna-bites

Thursday: Sausage and cheese sandwich

Friday: Donut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Tuesday: Steak fingers with potato wedges and biscuit-n-jelly

Wednesday: Sloppy joe and baked beans

Thursday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes-n-gravy and roll

Friday: Egg rolls with fried rice; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: BBQ pork sandwich with sweet corn

Tuesday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans

Wednesday: Club sub sandwich with baked BBQ and chips

Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito with chips-n-salsa

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

