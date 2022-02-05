ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Craisin oatmeal
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick
Wednesday: Yogurt cup
Thursday: Pancake with sausage patty
Friday: Donut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Craisin oatmeal
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick
Wednesday: Yogurt cup
Thursday: Pancake with sausage patty
Friday: Donut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cinnamon bagel
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with cinna-bites
Thursday: Sausage and cheese sandwich
Friday: Donut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Tuesday: Steak fingers with potato wedges and biscuit-n-jelly
Wednesday: Sloppy joe and baked beans
Thursday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes-n-gravy and roll
Friday: Egg rolls with fried rice; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: BBQ pork sandwich with sweet corn
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans
Wednesday: Club sub sandwich with baked BBQ and chips
Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito with chips-n-salsa
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
