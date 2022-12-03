LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, steamed broccoli, bread, Oreo pudding
Tuesday: White chicken chili, cornbread, vegetable cup, baked cinnamon peaches
Wednesday: Taco salad, pinto beans, Dorito chips, apple turnover
Thursday: Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, peas, mandarin orange Jell-O, brownie
Friday: Spanish rice casserole, chuckwagon corn, cheesy pinwheel, ambrosia
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
