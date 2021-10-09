ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Strawberry bagel

Tuesday: Taco burger with Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Breakfast pizza

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Strawberry bagel

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Bagel sliders

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Chicken strips with french fries

Thursday: Cheeseburger with potato salad

Friday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans; Westood, no school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage patty

Tuesday: Taco burger with Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Pepperoni Munchable with cottage cheese and Heartzels

Thursday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.