ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry bagel
Tuesday: Taco burger with Tajin black beans
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Breakfast pizza
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry bagel
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Bagel sliders
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Chicken strips with french fries
Thursday: Cheeseburger with potato salad
Friday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans; Westood, no school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage patty
Tuesday: Taco burger with Tajin black beans
Wednesday: Pepperoni Munchable with cottage cheese and Heartzels
Thursday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
