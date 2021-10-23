LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Superfood salad (Craisins-nuts-seeds), chicken rice soup, apple turnover

Tuesday: Vets breakfast. Kraut dog, baked beans, chips, chocolate cherry dump cake

Wednesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, cauliflower au gratin, roll, orangesicle floats

Thursday: Lemon pepper tilapia, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, biscuit, peaches

Friday: Tacos, refried beans, chuck wagon corn, ambrosia

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:15-3 p.m., hand and foot (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 Pin Tap

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.