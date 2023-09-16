LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Tuna casserole, California blend vegetables, bread, peaches, sugar cookie
Tuesday: Fiesta chicken, Mexican rice, corn, side salad, churro
Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with fixings, pea pasta salad, chips, apple dump cake
Thursday: Ham, sweet potatoes, three-way vegetables, wheat bread, cranberry fluff
Friday: Chili, cornbread, vegetable cup, cinnamon twist
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; book club, 10-11 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
