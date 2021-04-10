ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Oatmeal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with NutriGrain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Cinnamon toast
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters
Tuesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Wednesday: Mini pepperoni deep dish pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Barbecue or Buffalo chicken wings with coleslaw
Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with roll
Tuesday: Ground beef taco casserole with Fritos
Wednesday: Corn dog with baked beans
Thursday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese
Friday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash brown patty
