ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Oatmeal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with NutriGrain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Cinnamon toast

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters

Tuesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Wednesday: Mini pepperoni deep dish pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Barbecue or Buffalo chicken wings with coleslaw

Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with roll

Tuesday: Ground beef taco casserole with Fritos

Wednesday: Corn dog with baked beans

Thursday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese

Friday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash brown patty

