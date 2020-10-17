LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Orange beet salad, chicken noodle soup, bread and Butterfinger pudding

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, broccoli California salad, chips and a donut

Wednesday: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, peas and peach cobbler

Thursday: Tuna noodle casserole, cucumber tomato salad, garlic toast and Rice Krispy bar

Friday: Diced ham in potatoes, California blend veggies, roll and ambrosia

ACTIVITIES

Most activities are on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

