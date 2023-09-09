LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: French bread pizza (sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, olives), pickled beets, pears, Oreo chocolate pudding
Tuesday: Pork chop and gravy, baked potato, cauliflower and cheese, banana bar
Wednesday: Chef salad, soft pretzel, brownie, vanilla ice cream
Thursday: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, applesauce, caramel pecan cookie
Friday: Parmesan chicken, peas and carrots, Au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, blackberry crisp
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9-11:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Alzheimer's awareness, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; AARP Safe Driving, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Audiologist, 11 a.m. to noon; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.