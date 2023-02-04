LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Tilapia fillet, long grain wild rice, broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie

Tuesday: Bacon, scrambled eggs, potato patty, tropical fruit, long john

Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, baked potato, corn, bread, peach dump cake

Thursday: Lasagna, garlic toast, green beans, fresh apple, brownie

Friday: Cobb salad, soft pretzel with cheese, pears, spice cupcake

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.

Wednesday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; audiologist, 11 a.m.-noon

Thursday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.

Friday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.

