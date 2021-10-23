ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini French toast

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Bagel sliders

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Bagel sliders

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: French toast in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnamon Bites

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Steak fingers with french fries

Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with green beans and biscuit

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Friday: Lemon pepper chicken pasta with breadstick; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with french fries

Tuesday: Chicken and veggie lo mein with fortune cookie

Wednesday: Meatball sub with green beans

Thursday: Waffles with bacon

Friday: Frightful Frito chilling pie with revolting roll and witches brew

