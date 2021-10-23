ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini French toast
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Bagel sliders
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Bagel sliders
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: French toast in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnamon Bites
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Steak fingers with french fries
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick with green beans and biscuit
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Friday: Lemon pepper chicken pasta with breadstick; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with french fries
Tuesday: Chicken and veggie lo mein with fortune cookie
Wednesday: Meatball sub with green beans
Thursday: Waffles with bacon
Friday: Frightful Frito chilling pie with revolting roll and witches brew
