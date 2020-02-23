ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa (4-Day schools: scrambled eggs)

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs (4-day: maple long john)

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Oatmeal

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Yogurt with animal crackers

Thursday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal bar

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD LUNCH

Monday: Meatball sub with lemon garlic green beans

Tuesday: Creole shrimp and sausage with red beans and rice and hush puppies

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with apple churro

Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup

Friday: cheeseburger with sweet potato fries

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with tater tots

Tuesday: Madri Gras muffuletta sandwich with hush puppies

Wednesday: Cheese and veggie pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Walking taco with apple churro

Friday: Chicken and wild rice soup with biscuit and honey

