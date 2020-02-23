ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa (4-Day schools: scrambled eggs)
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs (4-day: maple long john)
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Oatmeal
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Yogurt with animal crackers
Thursday: Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal bar
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD LUNCH
Monday: Meatball sub with lemon garlic green beans
Tuesday: Creole shrimp and sausage with red beans and rice and hush puppies
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with apple churro
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich with tomato soup
Friday: cheeseburger with sweet potato fries
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken strips with tater tots
Tuesday: Madri Gras muffuletta sandwich with hush puppies
Wednesday: Cheese and veggie pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Walking taco with apple churro
Friday: Chicken and wild rice soup with biscuit and honey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.