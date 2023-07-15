LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Baked cod, mac and cheese, coleslaw, pears, ginger cookie
Tuesday: Tacos, refried beans, chuckwagon corn, applesauce Jell-O
Wednesday: Kraut roll, tomato/cucumber salad, fruit cocktail, peanut butter cookie
Thursday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, green beans, apple crisp
Friday: Turkey/ham sub, tortellini salad, chips, ice cream sandwich
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; book club, 10-11 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
