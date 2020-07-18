LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Seafood lettuce salad, tomato soup, fruit cocktail and a peanut butter cookie
Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, carrots and vanilla pudding
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad croissant and a fruit cup
Thursday: French dip, cucumber and tomato salad, onion rings and a lemon bar
Friday: Barbecue port chops, roasted red potatoes, winter blend veggies, garlic toast and watermelon
ACTIVITIES
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no activities are being held at the Campbell County Senior Center.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
