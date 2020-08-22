ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal and apple

Tuesday: Mini pancakes and diced pears

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks and grapes

Thursday: Cereal and applesauce

Friday: Long john doughnut and banana

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal and apple

Tuesday: Mini pancakes and diced pears

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks and grapes

Thursday: Cereal and applesauce

Friday: Long john doughnut and banana

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal with applesauce

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag with fruit cup

Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby Snack with whole fruit

Friday: Blueberry muffin with whole fruit

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with tater tots

Tuesday: Italian sausage pasta bake with garlic bread

Wednesday: Barbecue pork, cheese fries with jalapeno, breadstick

Thursday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Friday: Pepperoni pizza with Grog's bean salad

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with fruit snack

Tuesday: Corn dog with barbecue baked beans

Wednesday: Chicken tacos with chips and salsa

Thursday: Turkey sandwich with baked barbecue chips

Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

