ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal and apple
Tuesday: Mini pancakes and diced pears
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks and grapes
Thursday: Cereal and applesauce
Friday: Long john doughnut and banana
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal and apple
Tuesday: Mini pancakes and diced pears
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks and grapes
Thursday: Cereal and applesauce
Friday: Long john doughnut and banana
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal with applesauce
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag with fruit cup
Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby Snack with whole fruit
Friday: Blueberry muffin with whole fruit
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with tater tots
Tuesday: Italian sausage pasta bake with garlic bread
Wednesday: Barbecue pork, cheese fries with jalapeno, breadstick
Thursday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Friday: Pepperoni pizza with Grog's bean salad
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with fruit snack
Tuesday: Corn dog with barbecue baked beans
Wednesday: Chicken tacos with chips and salsa
Thursday: Turkey sandwich with baked barbecue chips
Friday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.