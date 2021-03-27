ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Oatmeal

Friday: no school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: no school

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks

Friday: no school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pizza calzones with cottage cheese

Tuesday: Biscuit and gravy with yogurt cup

Wednesday: Chicken stir-fry with rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: Lasagna with garlic bread

Friday: no school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Fiesta chicken and rice bowl with apple churro

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash browns

Wednesday: Lemon pepper chicken pasta with bread stick

Thursday: Mozzarella filled breadsticks with marinara sauce and cottage cheese

Friday: no school

