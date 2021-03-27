ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Oatmeal
Friday: no school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: no school
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks
Friday: no school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pizza calzones with cottage cheese
Tuesday: Biscuit and gravy with yogurt cup
Wednesday: Chicken stir-fry with rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: Lasagna with garlic bread
Friday: no school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Fiesta chicken and rice bowl with apple churro
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash browns
Wednesday: Lemon pepper chicken pasta with bread stick
Thursday: Mozzarella filled breadsticks with marinara sauce and cottage cheese
Friday: no school
