LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Mushroom Swiss burger, potato wedges, pea salad and Nilla vanilla pudding
Tuesday: Chicken tamale casserole, beans, corn chips, crape dessert and churro
Wednesday: Ham and turkey sub, marinated veggie salad, chips, orange Jell-O with peaches
Thursday: Hashbrown hamburger, casserole, green beans, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake
Friday: Caesar salad with dressing, Italian soup and Butterfinger pie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:30 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage.
Tuesday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class, digestive series class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking, computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., audiologist; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 11:45 a.m., fraud with Devon; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., bridge.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
