ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with apple churro
Tuesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll and sugar cookie
Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich with potato chips
Tuesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with has brown patty
Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, sugar cookie
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.