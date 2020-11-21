ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with apple churro

Tuesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll and sugar cookie

Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich with potato chips

Tuesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with has brown patty

Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, sugar cookie

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

