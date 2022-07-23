LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Kraut dogs, tater tots, coleslaw, peanut butter cookie, strawberries and bananas
Tuesday: Lettuce salad (apple, walnut feta), ham salad on ciabatta roll, ice cream sandwich - (vets breakfast)
Wednesday: Green pepper casserole, 3 bean salad, cornbread, cantaloupe, white chocolate macadamia cookie
Thursday: Ham and turkey sub, cucumber/tomato salad, chips, berry cobbler
Friday: Parmesan chicken, scalloped potatoes, succotash, Jell-O with fruit cocktail, donut
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-noon, painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30, Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 pin tap; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)
