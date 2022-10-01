ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Pancakes with sausage patty
Wednesday: Ham-egg-cheese quesadilla
Thursday: Strawberry yogurt parfait cup with granola
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Pancakes with sausage patty
Wednesday: Ham-egg-cheese quesadilla
Thursday: Strawberry yogurt with parfait cup with granola
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Italian meatball and marinara with breadstick and garlic veggies
Tuesday: Baha pork taco with Tajin black beans
Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich with sweet potato fries
Thursday: Walking taco with refried beans
Friday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Sloppy Joe with spudsters
Tuesday: Baha pork taco with Tajin black beans
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Chicken strips with roasted potato wedges
Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
