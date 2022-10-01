ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Pancakes with sausage patty

Wednesday: Ham-egg-cheese quesadilla

Thursday: Strawberry yogurt parfait cup with granola

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Pancakes with sausage patty

Wednesday: Ham-egg-cheese quesadilla

Thursday: Strawberry yogurt with parfait cup with granola

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Italian meatball and marinara with breadstick and garlic veggies

Tuesday: Baha pork taco with Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich with sweet potato fries

Thursday: Walking taco with refried beans

Friday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Sloppy Joe with spudsters

Tuesday: Baha pork taco with Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Chicken strips with roasted potato wedges

Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

