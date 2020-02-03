ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Strawberry bagel

Friday: Mini cinnamon doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken enchiladas with Spanish rice

Tuesday: Potato cheese soup with ham and cheese sandwich

Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread and strawberries with Nutella in a cup

Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with sweet potato fries and corn on the cob

Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy with roll (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with seasoned french fries

Tuesday: Beef enchiladas with Spanish rice (4-day school: Gold fish grilled cheese with tomato soup)

Wednesday: Baked man 'n' cheese with Nutella and strawberry sandwich

Thursday: Sausage or barbecue chicken pizza with cottage cheese

Friday: French toast and sausage breakfast sandwich with hash brown rounds

