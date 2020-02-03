ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Yogurt with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Strawberry bagel
Friday: Mini cinnamon doughnuts
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken enchiladas with Spanish rice
Tuesday: Potato cheese soup with ham and cheese sandwich
Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread and strawberries with Nutella in a cup
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with sweet potato fries and corn on the cob
Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy with roll (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with seasoned french fries
Tuesday: Beef enchiladas with Spanish rice (4-day school: Gold fish grilled cheese with tomato soup)
Wednesday: Baked man 'n' cheese with Nutella and strawberry sandwich
Thursday: Sausage or barbecue chicken pizza with cottage cheese
Friday: French toast and sausage breakfast sandwich with hash brown rounds
