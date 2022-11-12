ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt smoothie with breakfast round
Wednesday: Cereal with toast
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt smoothie with breakfast round
Wednesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Thursday: Breakfast burrito with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Hot dog with garlic roasted potato wedges and pickles
Tuesday: Chicken strips with mac-and-cheese
Wednesday: Supreme or meat lovers pizza with garlic veggies
Thursday: Steak nachos with Tajin black beans
Friday: Philly cheese steak with sweet corn; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Turkey sub sandwich with barbecue chips and pickle
Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese and apple cider
