ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt smoothie with breakfast round

Wednesday: Cereal with toast

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Strawberry yogurt smoothie with breakfast round

Wednesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Thursday: Breakfast burrito with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Hot dog with garlic roasted potato wedges and pickles

Tuesday: Chicken strips with mac-and-cheese

Wednesday: Supreme or meat lovers pizza with garlic veggies

Thursday: Steak nachos with Tajin black beans

Friday: Philly cheese steak with sweet corn; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Turkey sub sandwich with barbecue chips and pickle

Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese and apple cider

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.