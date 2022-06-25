LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Pork chops, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit cup, bread
Tuesday: Chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, pineapple crunch cake
Wednesday: Ham and cheese wrap, pasta salad, oatmeal raisin cookie, applesauce
Thursday: Spring mix salad (mushrooms/radishes), croissant chicken salad sandwich, chocolate cream pie
Friday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, corn, cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 12:15-1:30 p.m., line dancing; 9:15-10:30, walking
