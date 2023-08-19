LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, pickle spear, ambrosia, chocolate chunk cookie

Tuesday: Spanish rice casserole, side salad, bread stick, sunshine Jell-O

Wednesday: Tuscan chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, corn, pears, graham cracker bar

Thursday: Hamburgers, macaroni salad, French fries, watermelon

Friday: Battered pollack, long grain wild rice, California vegetables, Red Lobster biscuit, cherries in the snow

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; book club, 10-11 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.

Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.; hiking, 9 a.m.-?

Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.

Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.

Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

