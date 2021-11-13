ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Tuesday: Oatmeal with Craisins
Wednesday: Mini waffles
Thursday: Breakfast pizza
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Yogurt cup and Nutri-Grain bar
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; Westwood: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Pancake breakfast sandwich
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Coco Puff Bar
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken alfredo with garlic veggies and garlic bread
Tuesday: Scallop potatoes and ham with green beans and roll
Wednesday: Sloppy joe with roasted potato wedges and corn on the cob
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Bone-in or boneless chicken wings with French fries
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Ham-n-turkey sandwich with potato chips
Tuesday: Chicken burrito bowl with apple churro
Wednesday: Sloppy joe with roasted potato wedges
Thursday: Pulled pork cheese fries with bread stick
Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
