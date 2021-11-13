ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Tuesday: Oatmeal with Craisins

Wednesday: Mini waffles

Thursday: Breakfast pizza

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Yogurt cup and Nutri-Grain bar

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; Westwood: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Pancake breakfast sandwich

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Coco Puff Bar

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken alfredo with garlic veggies and garlic bread

Tuesday: Scallop potatoes and ham with green beans and roll

Wednesday: Sloppy joe with roasted potato wedges and corn on the cob

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Bone-in or boneless chicken wings with French fries

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Ham-n-turkey sandwich with potato chips

Tuesday: Chicken burrito bowl with apple churro

Wednesday: Sloppy joe with roasted potato wedges

Thursday: Pulled pork cheese fries with bread stick

Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

