LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Orange chicken over rice, stir fry veggies, egg roll and pineapple and oranges
Tuesday: Hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, chip and a pumpkin bar
Wednesday: White chicken chili, cornbread muffin, veggie cup, cheese stick and hot peaches
Thursday: Tacos, refried beans, chuckwagon corn and sherbet
Friday: Deluxe garden salad, tuna sandwich and an apple turnover
ACTIVITIES
Yoga and exercise classes are still not being held because the Senior Center cannot accommodate the space requirements. People who want to come to the center have to follow public health orders, which includes wearing a mask, having their temperatures checked and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others.
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: Line dancing after lunch; 12:30-2 p.m., crochet class.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics; Xbox bowling after lunch.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting; and bingo after lunch.
Friday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
