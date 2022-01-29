ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Yogurt cup
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Yogurt cup
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt with nutri-grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Philly cheesesteak with spudsters
Tuesday: Chicken drumsticks with baked potato and roll
Wednesday: Loaded totchos with refried beans
Thursday: Pizza and cottage cheese
Friday: Scallop potatoes-n-ham with biscuit and garlic veggies; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Teriyaki chicken sandwich with coleslaw
Tuesday: Pizza and cottage cheese
Wednesday: Tater tot casserole with biscuit and jelly
Thursday: French toast with sausage and hash-brown patty
Friday: Taco burger with tajin black beans
