ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Yogurt cup

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Yogurt cup

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt with nutri-grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Philly cheesesteak with spudsters

Tuesday: Chicken drumsticks with baked potato and roll

Wednesday: Loaded totchos with refried beans

Thursday: Pizza and cottage cheese

Friday: Scallop potatoes-n-ham with biscuit and garlic veggies; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Teriyaki chicken sandwich with coleslaw

Tuesday: Pizza and cottage cheese

Wednesday: Tater tot casserole with biscuit and jelly

Thursday: French toast with sausage and hash-brown patty

Friday: Taco burger with tajin black beans

