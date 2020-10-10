ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Graine bar
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Tuesday: Philly cheese sandwich with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans
Thursday: While grain pretzel with string cheese
Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll (Westwood: sack lunches)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: English muffin breakfast sandwich with green beans
Tuesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Wednesday:Cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese
Friday: Cowboy totchos with refried beans
