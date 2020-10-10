ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Graine bar

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Tuesday: Philly cheese sandwich with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Walking taco with Tajin black beans

Thursday: While grain pretzel with string cheese

Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll (Westwood: sack lunches)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: English muffin breakfast sandwich with green beans

Tuesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Wednesday:Cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese

Friday: Cowboy totchos with refried beans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.