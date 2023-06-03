LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Hot beef and Swiss sandwich, pea salad, chips, pears, white chocolate macadamia cookie
Tuesday: Spaghetti, broccoli, bread stick, side salad, peach cobbler
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, buttered noodles, cheesy cauliflower, apple turnover
Thursday: Mushroom pork chop, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, applesauce
Friday: Patty melt, french fries, marinated vegetable cup, mandarin orange dessert
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; the Steiners, 11 a.m.-noon
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
