LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger, tater tots, pickle spear and ice cream
Tuesday: BBQ pepper jack chicken, baked potato, green beans and peach crisp
Wednesday: Ham and turkey chef salad with dressing, cheesy broccoli cauliflower soup and fruit cup
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California-blend veggies, roll and apple cake
Friday: Tacos, refried beans, Mexican rice and hot apples
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage, crochet.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., Healthy U class, painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class, digestive health; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics, haiur; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.
Thursday: 9 a.m., Tin Lizzie; 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 11:45 a.m., fraud with Devon; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
