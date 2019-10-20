LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Lettuce salad with shredded beets and Mandarin oranges with dressing, chicken noodle soup and s'more pudding
Tuesday: Ham, scrambled eggs, potato cubes, fruit cup and a scone
Wednesday: Goulash, garlic toast, corn and Jell-O whip
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu, French onion potatoes, California vegetablies and pumpkin bars
Friday: Beef tips and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, five-way veggies, pears and a brownie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., board meeting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.
Thursday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class; 11 a.m., newsletter handout; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers; 12:45 p.m., 9-pin tap bowling; 7 p.m., fall dance.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.