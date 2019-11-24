ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday:No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long job

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Biscuits and gravy with hash brown rounds and sausage patty

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken pasta with garlic bread

Wednesday: Turkey and roll with marshmallow sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with French fries

Tuesday: Roast turkey with marshmallow sweet potato casserole, roll and cranberry sauce

Wednesday: Goldfish grilled cheese with tomato soup

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

