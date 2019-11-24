ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday:No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long job
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Biscuits and gravy with hash brown rounds and sausage patty
Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken pasta with garlic bread
Wednesday: Turkey and roll with marshmallow sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with French fries
Tuesday: Roast turkey with marshmallow sweet potato casserole, roll and cranberry sauce
Wednesday: Goldfish grilled cheese with tomato soup
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
