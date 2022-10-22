ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Peach or strawberry banana smoothie with Scooby Snacks
Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese
Thursday: Waffle with bacon
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Peach or strawberry banana smoothie with Scooby Snacks
Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Thursday: Waffle with bacon
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup; Westwood, french toast sticks
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken drumsticks with baked potato and roll
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw and corn on the cob
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Chicken bacon alfredo or pizza with cottage cheese
Friday: Taco burgers with seasoned tots and apple churro; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French toast sticks with sausage patty
Tuesday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese
Wednesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Thursday: Walking taco with refried black beans
Friday: Breakfast pizza with refried beans
