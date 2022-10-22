ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Peach or strawberry banana smoothie with Scooby Snacks

Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese

Thursday: Waffle with bacon

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Peach or strawberry banana smoothie with Scooby Snacks

Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with breakfast potatoes

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Thursday: Waffle with bacon

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup; Westwood, french toast sticks

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken drumsticks with baked potato and roll

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw and corn on the cob

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Chicken bacon alfredo or pizza with cottage cheese

Friday: Taco burgers with seasoned tots and apple churro; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French toast sticks with sausage patty

Tuesday: Chicken strips with mac-n-cheese

Wednesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Thursday: Walking taco with refried black beans

Friday: Breakfast pizza with refried beans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.