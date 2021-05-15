ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snack

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with waffle fries

Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic vegetables

Friday: Potato bacon soup with turkey sandwich; Westood, no school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with chocolate pudding

Tuesday: Ham and turkey bacon lettuce wrap with strawberry Chex mix

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with spudsters

Thursday: Chicken taquitos with black beans

Friday: Ground been taco casserole with Fritos

