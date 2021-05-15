ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snack
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken strips with waffle fries
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic vegetables
Friday: Potato bacon soup with turkey sandwich; Westood, no school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with chocolate pudding
Tuesday: Ham and turkey bacon lettuce wrap with strawberry Chex mix
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with spudsters
Thursday: Chicken taquitos with black beans
Friday: Ground been taco casserole with Fritos
