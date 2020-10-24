ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with cinnamon bites

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with scalloped potatoes

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies and garlic bread

Wednesday: Barbecue pork cheese fries with mozzarella bread stick

Thursday: Chicken lo mein with fortune cookie

Friday: Beef burrito with queso and chips

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with sweet corn

Tuesday: Corn dog with baked beans

Wednesday: Chicken tacos with chips and salsa

Thursday: Turkey sandwich with baked barbecue chips

Friday: Ghoulish Goulash with Ghastly Garlic Veggies

