LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Ham and beans, potato cubes, cornbread and strawberry-banana dessert
Tuesday: Beef and cheese hoagie, chips, tomato cucumber salad and filled long john
Wednesday: Super food salad, half grilled Reuben sandwich and peach cobbler
Thursday: Beefy mushroom rice bake, cauliflower, garlic toast and peanut butter cookie
Friday: Parmesan chicken, scalloped potatoes, country blend veggies, dinner roll and cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., Healthy 4 You class, painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge; 1 p.m., caregiver support.
Thursday: 9 a.m., The Lodge; 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
