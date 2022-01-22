LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Biscuit breaded chicken nuggets, baked beans, coleslaw, banana, peanut butter cookie

Tuesday: Baked ham, sweet potato, sourdough bread, five-way blend vegetables, orange sherbet - Vets breakfast

Wednesday: Tuna rice casserole, side salad, peaches, powdered doughnut

Thursday: Beef stew, bread, cheese stick, ice cream waffle dessert

Friday: Chicken cordon bleu, hash brown casserole, California bend vegetables pineapple/orange medley, lemon cake

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday:  12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting; 10-11 a.m., book club

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., Tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m. Hand and Food (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 pin tap

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.