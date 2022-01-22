LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Biscuit breaded chicken nuggets, baked beans, coleslaw, banana, peanut butter cookie
Tuesday: Baked ham, sweet potato, sourdough bread, five-way blend vegetables, orange sherbet - Vets breakfast
Wednesday: Tuna rice casserole, side salad, peaches, powdered doughnut
Thursday: Beef stew, bread, cheese stick, ice cream waffle dessert
Friday: Chicken cordon bleu, hash brown casserole, California bend vegetables pineapple/orange medley, lemon cake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting; 10-11 a.m., book club
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., Tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m. Hand and Food (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 pin tap
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
