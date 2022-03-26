ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick with hardboiled egg
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Scrambled egg breakfast skillet
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick with turkey sausage
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Scrambled egg breakfast skillet
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Strawberry banana smoothie with cinna bites
Thursday: Cinnamon breakfast round with orange
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Corn dog with baked beans and coleslaw
Tuesday: Turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll
Wednesday: Pizza
Thursday: Nachos with refried beans and raspberry churro
Friday: Chicken taquitos with chips and salsa and apple churro; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried beans
Tuesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Wednesday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuit
Thursday: Pepperoni calzone with sweet corn
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with spudsters
