ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick with hardboiled egg

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Scrambled egg breakfast skillet

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick with turkey sausage

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Scrambled egg breakfast skillet

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Strawberry banana smoothie with cinna bites

Thursday: Cinnamon breakfast round with orange

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Corn dog with baked beans and coleslaw

Tuesday: Turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll

Wednesday: Pizza

Thursday: Nachos with refried beans and raspberry churro

Friday: Chicken taquitos with chips and salsa and apple churro; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried beans

Tuesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Wednesday: Meatballs with mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuit

Thursday: Pepperoni calzone with sweet corn

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with spudsters

