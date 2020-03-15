LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Pork chops, au gratin protatoes, diced beets, applesauce and sugar cookie
Tuesday: Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rye bread and leprechaun pudding
Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast and brownie
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn on the cob, pears and Little Debbie cookie
Friday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, deviled egg, dill pickle and spice cake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., AARP Safe Driving class, yoga, quilting; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, darts tournament.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., line dancing.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., Wyo Vision; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 11:45 a.m., fraud prevention; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
