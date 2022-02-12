ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: French toast sticks

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Yogurt cup

Thursday: Strawberry bagel

Friday: Donut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: French toast sticks

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Yogurt cup

Thursday: Strawberry bagel

Friday: Donut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Mini french toast

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with nutri-grain bar

Thursday: Strawberry bagel

Friday: Donut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters

Tuesday: Chicken strips and mac-n-cheese

Wednesday: Pizza bagel and cottage cheese

Thursday: Chicken tacos with tajin black beans

Friday: Lasagna with garlic bread; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken parm sandwich with garlic veggies

Tuesday: Corn dog and baked beans

Wednesday: Sloppy joe with potato wedges

Thursday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Friday: Sausage, egg, cheese English muffin and hash-brown patty

