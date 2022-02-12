ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: French toast sticks
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Yogurt cup
Thursday: Strawberry bagel
Friday: Donut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: French toast sticks
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Yogurt cup
Thursday: Strawberry bagel
Friday: Donut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Mini french toast
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with nutri-grain bar
Thursday: Strawberry bagel
Friday: Donut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with spudsters
Tuesday: Chicken strips and mac-n-cheese
Wednesday: Pizza bagel and cottage cheese
Thursday: Chicken tacos with tajin black beans
Friday: Lasagna with garlic bread; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken parm sandwich with garlic veggies
Tuesday: Corn dog and baked beans
Wednesday: Sloppy joe with potato wedges
Thursday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Friday: Sausage, egg, cheese English muffin and hash-brown patty
