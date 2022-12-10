ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty

Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans and apple churro

Tuesday: Tomato soup with toasted ham and cheese sandwich

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage and hash brown patty

Thursday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries

Friday: Barbecue pork ribs with sweet corn and roll; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw

Tuesday: Ground beef tacos with raspberry churro

Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy with hash brown patty

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Chicken drumstick with baked potato and roll

