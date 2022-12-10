ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Cheesy scrambled eggs with sausage patty
Wednesday: Pineapple mango smoothie with breakfast round
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans and apple churro
Tuesday: Tomato soup with toasted ham and cheese sandwich
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage and hash brown patty
Thursday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries
Friday: Barbecue pork ribs with sweet corn and roll; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw
Tuesday: Ground beef tacos with raspberry churro
Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy with hash brown patty
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Chicken drumstick with baked potato and roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.