ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cheddar cheese omelette with toast
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Cereal with toast
Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes
Friday: French toast sticks
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty
Tuesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese
Wednesday: Cereal with toast
Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes
Friday: French toast sticks
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Hot dog with baked beans and cookie
Tuesday: Sausage pizza with cottage cheese
Wednesday: Breakfast burritos with green chili and hash brown patty
Thursday: Chicken fried rice with veggie spring rolls
Friday: Loaded totchos with Tajin black beans; Westwood, no school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Hot dog with baked beans
Tuesday: Sausage pizza with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and corn
Thursday: Breaded chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries
Friday: Loaded totchos with refried beans
