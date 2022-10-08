ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cheddar cheese omelette with toast

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Cereal with toast

Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Friday: French toast sticks

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Breakfast burrito with hash brown patty

Tuesday: Toasted bagel with cream cheese

Wednesday: Cereal with toast

Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Friday: French toast sticks

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Hot dog with baked beans and cookie

Tuesday: Sausage pizza with cottage cheese

Wednesday: Breakfast burritos with green chili and hash brown patty

Thursday: Chicken fried rice with veggie spring rolls

Friday: Loaded totchos with Tajin black beans; Westwood, no school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Hot dog with baked beans

Tuesday: Sausage pizza with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and corn

Thursday: Breaded chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries

Friday: Loaded totchos with refried beans

