LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed for Independence Day - Happy 4th!
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with diced ham, 5 way vegetables, bread stick, chocolate pudding
Wednesday: Lasagna, garlic toast, peas, ambrosia
Thursday: Chef salad, potato bacon soup, pears, ginger cookie
Friday: Swiss mushroom chicken breast, parsley noodles, cheesy broccoli, rice pudding
ACTIVITIES
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-noon, ceramics; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2:30 p.m., election forum
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 12:15-1:30 p.m., line dancing; 9:15-10:30, walking
