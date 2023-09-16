ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Greek yogurt and berries parfait
Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese breakfast bagel
Wednesday: Biscuit and gravy
Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with turkey bacon
Friday: Blueberry power waffles
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Greek yogurt and berries parfait
Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese breakfast bagel
Wednesday: Biscuit and gravy
Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with turkey bacon
Friday: Blueberry power waffles
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken and wild rice casserole with broccolini and breadstick
Tuesday: St. Louis barbecue pork ribs with potato salad and dinner roll
Wednesday: Super steak nachos with refried beans and apple churro; Westwood, sack lunch
Thursday: Spaghetti with cheesy garlic bread and sage brown butter corn
Friday: Three Sisters bison soup with honey cornbread; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Big Marty's cheeseburger with rosemary redskin potatoes
Tuesday: Strawberry French toast casserole with sausage patty
Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese
Thursday: Turkey pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Friday: Three Sisters bison soup with honey cornbread
