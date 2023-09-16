ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Greek yogurt and berries parfait

Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese breakfast bagel

Wednesday: Biscuit and gravy

Thursday: Cheddar cheese omelet with turkey bacon

Friday: Blueberry power waffles

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken and wild rice casserole with broccolini and breadstick

Tuesday: St. Louis barbecue pork ribs with potato salad and dinner roll

Wednesday: Super steak nachos with refried beans and apple churro; Westwood, sack lunch

Thursday: Spaghetti with cheesy garlic bread and sage brown butter corn

Friday: Three Sisters bison soup with honey cornbread; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Big Marty's cheeseburger with rosemary redskin potatoes

Tuesday: Strawberry French toast casserole with sausage patty

Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese

Thursday: Turkey pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Friday: Three Sisters bison soup with honey cornbread

