LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: French bread pizza, side salad, tropical fruit, white chocolate, macadamia nut cookie

Tuesday: Pepperjack chicken, au gratin potatoes, 5 way vegetables, pears

Wednesday: Lasagna, garlic toast, green beans, tapioca pudding with pineapple

Thursday: Cobb salad, bean soup, apple, cake donut

Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, dinner roll, cake and ice cream

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)

