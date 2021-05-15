LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken pot pie, baked sweet potato, beets and an ice cream bar
Tuesday: French dip, onion rings, cucumber tomato salad and a brownie
Wednesday: Taco salad, black beans, cottage cheese and pears
Thursday: Tuna casserole, coleslaw, bread sticks and ambrosia
Friday: Cinnamon raisin French toast bake, scrambled eggs, bacon, yogurt cup and juice
ACTIVITIES
Yoga and exercise classes are still not being held because the Senior Center cannot accommodate the space requirements. People who want to come to the center have to follow public health orders, which includes wearing a mask, having their temperatures checked and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others.
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: Line dancing after lunch.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics; Xbox bowling after lunch.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting; and bingo after lunch.
Friday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
