ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: xxxxxx

Wednesday: xxxx

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: French toast

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: xxx

Tuesday: xxx

Wednesday: xxxx

Thursday: xxx

Friday: xxxx; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: xxxx

Tuesday: xxxx

Wednesday: xxxx

Thursday: xxxx

Friday: xxxx

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.