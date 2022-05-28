ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: xxxxxx
Wednesday: xxxx
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Cinnamon bagels
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: French toast
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: xxx
Tuesday: xxx
Wednesday: xxxx
Thursday: xxx
Friday: xxxx; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: xxxx
Tuesday: xxxx
Wednesday: xxxx
Thursday: xxxx
Friday: xxxx
