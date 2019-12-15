ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long job

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cereal crunch bar

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain

Thursday: Waffle in a bag

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with refried beans and apple churro

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw and potato chips

Wednesday: All beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges

Thursday: Turkey and cheese slider with potato cheese soup

Friday: Honey glazed ham with sweet corn, roll and scalloped potatoes

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries

Tuesday: Walking taco with apple churro

Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Honey glazed ham with sweet corn, scalloped potatoes and roll

Friday: Chicken drumstick with corn on the cob and biscuit

