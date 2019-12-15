ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or Yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long job
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cereal crunch bar
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain
Thursday: Waffle in a bag
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with refried beans and apple churro
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw and potato chips
Wednesday: All beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges
Thursday: Turkey and cheese slider with potato cheese soup
Friday: Honey glazed ham with sweet corn, roll and scalloped potatoes
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries
Tuesday: Walking taco with apple churro
Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Honey glazed ham with sweet corn, scalloped potatoes and roll
Friday: Chicken drumstick with corn on the cob and biscuit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.