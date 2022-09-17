LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken Caesar salad, mushroom barley soup, butterscotch pudding
Tuesday: Ham patty, potato cubes, scrambled eggs, melon cup, chocolate chip muffin
Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, peas, peaches, brownie
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, 5 way vegetable blend, cherry pie
Friday: Soft taco, mexi rice, chuckwagon corn, watermelon, churro
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 10-11 a.m., book club
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards)
