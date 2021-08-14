LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Turkey ham sub, three-bean salad, chips, grape cup and an oatmeal raisin cookie
Tuesday: Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, peas and bread
Wednesday: Chuckwagon steak, hash brown bake, green beans and a dinner roll
Thursday: Chef salad, cheesy broccoli soup, fresh orange and a Rice Krispy bar
Friday: Chili, corn chips, vegetable cup and a cinnamon roll
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 12:30-3 p.m., line dancing after lunch.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing for beginners.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics; 12:30-2 p.m., Xbox bowling.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
